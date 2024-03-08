Billboard Women In Music Awards 2024: Andra Day Addresses Critical Reception Of Her Super Bowl Performance

Andra Day, the Rise Up singer, discussed her recent 2024 Super Bowl performance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. She sang Lift Every Voice and Sing before kickoff, but faced some criticism afterward. However, the singer shared that she didn't let criticism bother her and that she doesn't base her life on others' opinions.

“I really didn't interpret the backlash, you know? It all really comes down to, for me, my faith, right? I'm a very spiritual person, which is different for everyone.” She also considered people having a difference in opinion to be “a normal thing.” Day added that instead of focusing on the negative commentary, she'd rather focus on the good in life. “You can just live, and you can walk in [your] purpose, and you can really have peace about that,” she said.

In her interview with People, Day reflected on the significance of "standing in the shoes" of Sheryl Lee Ralph, who performed the Black National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Day expressed, "It was an honor to sing a song that actually unifies people, that truly brings people together, so, you know, the naysayers will always be there. And bless them too; you know what I'm saying? I have peace about it—full peace, for sure." She also praised Alicia Keys, who later joined Usher for the 2024 halftime show.

Advertisement

Andra Day Talks Super Bowl Performance and Unity through Music

Before Super Bowl weekend, Andra Day, known for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, joined Post Malone and Reba McEntire for an Apple Music session.

At the press conference, Day expressed her excitement about sharing "such an important piece of our culture with the world." She described the song as a hymn of triumph and spoke about her intention and purpose in performing it.

Day, along with Malone and McEntire, performed during different segments at the sporting event.

During the Billboard Women in Music event, Day discussed her upcoming project, Cassandra, expressing excitement about having "more creative control" this time. She mentioned bringing her band and friends into the studio for production, reflecting on the various experiences that shaped her life.

“I brought my band into the studio to produce with me. I brought some friends into the studio to produce with me. So, the truth of the matter is, I feel like I have been like 10 different people in the last few years of my life.”

“You know, between the movies and just the different seasons of my life, going through breakups. Like I said, I'm really at a place where I'm just, I'm taking the good with the bad, and I'm grateful for it all, and this album reflects that,” she said.

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet