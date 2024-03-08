Billboard Women In Music Awards 2024: Cari Fletcher Reveals Why She Decided To Open Up About Health Condition Online

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards saw fabulous stars enter its gates. Among them all was Cari Flecther, who last year opened up about a secret that was related to her medical condition.

In an interview held at the award function, the lady musician spoke about what made her divulge information about her health to her fans.

Fletcher during the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Girl Girls Girls singer made it public in September last year that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

After a few months, she was recently seen at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, and People had a chance to talk to her while also getting an update about her health.

While talking to People, the Lead Me On artist stated that it made her "real" with her fans when she opened up about her diagnosis. She also stated that being candid about her medical condition with the people around her is a part of her "journey."

The I Believe in You artist further explained, "For me, I've always been somebody that's shared the human parts about my life, and I always wanted to see more of that as a little kid growing up, to see more artists, to see more women in music, women in pop music, not living life as a highlight reel, which is what social media is, and wanting to really share all of the real struggles and all of those things."

Advertisement

Further explaining her health condition and the related social media announcement, Fletcher said, "Being able to be open about that and share that part of my journey felt like an honoring of Cari, the human, and not just Fletcher, the artist, and weaving those worlds together."

By the time the Becky’s So Hot singer revealed her disease and started receiving treatment, the illness had already affected her physical health tremendously.

When did Flethcer reveal about Lyme Disease?

On one Wednesday, in September 2023, the 29-year-old singer took to social media and revealed that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

After being quiet for a while on the internet, Fletcher posted a photo of her in the hospital along with a few words that read, "I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. I started to become increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing even though I knew there was something deeper going on. For the last few months, I've been receiving treatments, following the doctor's order, and doing my best to learn more about the invisible illness. Lyme Disease has affected me in a variety of ways.”

Fletcher further continued that the disease had not only affected her ‘physical body” but also made an impact on her “voice.”

However, during her recent interview, the Wasted Youth artist asserted that she is “feeling better” and has been “good” since the time she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

ALSO READ: 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: PinkPantheress Runs To Receive Producer Of The Year Honor; Says THIS