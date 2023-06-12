Bille Eilish raises temperature in new bikini photo; Fans REACTS

Previously known for keeping her body covered up with baggy clothes, Billie Eilish is making significant changes to her wardrobe. Billie previously wanted to steer the conversation away from her figure and avoided wearing tight or short clothes. But her recent transformation has certainly shocked fans. In a recent cover of an issue of British Vogue, Billie had fans going gaga over her as she showed off her figure in a low-cut pink concert.

Now, the Bad Guy singer was photographed in a bikini. Here is everything to know about the same.

Billie Eilish’s bikini picture

In a photo dump shared by Annabel Zimmer, Billie Eilish makes a guest appearance. In this epic snap, the singer can be seen sunbathing outside while sitting on a lounge chair. Eilish stunned in a plunging bikini top from designer Miaou with trendy sunglasses and hair pulled back into a bun. The singer can be seen smiling while looking at the side towards the sun.

Annabel Zimmer, daughter of Hans Zimmer is often spotted hanging out with Billie and has shared her pictures in the past as well. The comment section of Annabel’s photo dump went wild. One person wrote, “... I am not breathing right now. I cant breath!” while another one added, “Imagine being this sexy.” One user even apologized to Annabel for hogging her comment section. The user wrote, “Sorry that all us Billie fans are intruding your comment section. We are currently dying.”

ALSO READ: Why is Free Billie Eilish trending? Unnamed man climbs Hollywood Tower to deliver message, netizens are amused

Billie Eilish’s breakup

Recently, Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford broke up after dating less than a year. In a statement to Hollywood Life, Billie rep said, “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.” The rep also confirmed that no cheating was involved and at present both Billie and Jesse are single.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Billie Eilish delete social media from her phone?