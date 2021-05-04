Billie Eilish addresses abuse via new song 'Your Power': Don’t know one girl who hasn’t had a bad experience

In her Vogue interview, Billie Eilish revealed that her new song Your Power is “an open letter to people who take advantage — mostly men.”

Billie Eilish recently took social media by storm when she made her debut on the cover of British Vogue. Going back in time, Billie opted for a bold and classic look in her blonde hair and corset, making her fans fall in love with her all over again. Alongside the cover, the 19-year-old Grammy-winning artist also released her new song titled Your Power. In her Vogue interview, Billie revealed that the song is “an open letter to people who take advantage — mostly men.”

Addressing abuse against people, Billie also refers to her own abuser in the song. However, she told fans to “not just try to figure out who I’m talking about” in the song. She told the magazine, "Because it’s not about that … It’s really not at all about one person. You might think, ‘It’s because she’s in the music industry’ — no, dude. It’s everywhere." Adding hat her own abuser did not belong from the music fraternity.

The 'Bad Guy' singer added, "I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience, or a really bad experience. And men, too — young boys are taken advantage of constantly. People forget that you can grow up and realize s**t was f****d up when you were younger."

Billie went on to add that irrespective of your social surroundings, abusers are all around. "It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are … You can always be taken advantage of. That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape — girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the victim here?’ And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralizing to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realize, I’m being abused right now." Your Power has been loved by netizens across social media.

In the same cover story, Billie also spoke openly about body positivity. Click the link below to read more.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish opens up on body positivity, debuts hip tattoo in bold 'classic pin up' photoshoot

Share your comment ×