Billie Eilish Admits She Finds It Challenging Being 'Vulnerable In A Romantic Way'; Reveals She's Never Been Dumped

Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey sat down for a conversation with Interview Magazine recently, where the latter asked sharp questions to the former and she delivered equally unambiguous responses.

“When one of your romantic relationships ends, do you think you leave them with a thousand questions? Or do they leave you with a thousand questions? Or is it split 50-50? Is it more dangerous to fall in love with you? Or is it more dangerous for you to fall in love?” the Say Yes To Heaven singer asked Eilish, 22.

Billie Eilish opens up about how being vulnerable in a relationship makes her feel

Answering the first half of Del Rey’s question, Eilish simply chose the latter option the Video Games singer offered, saying "50-50" is probably accurate. The What Was I Made For singer also added that she doesn't quite like the version of herself who is in love. Eilish, for the record, was last linked to The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford before their breakup last year. She expressed that she struggles with “being vulnerable in a romantic way.”

“I really don't like being—I was going to say out of control, but there's ways that I do like being out of control,” Billie remarked before explaining that she has control issues and that being vulnerable in a relationship makes her feel "uncomfortable." The up-and-coming pop sensation also added that she doesn't know how many times she's been in love, but she believes there are different versions of it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish also revealed that she has never been dumped or broken up with. Instead, she's been the one to break hearts so far in her dating journey.

‘I’ve only done the breaking up’ - Billie Eilish

Hold on, hold on! You shouldn't be quick to label Eilish a heartbreaker, as the Bad Guy singer explains why she is the one to always take a step back in the romantic relationships she's been involved in until now.

“I'm not going to get too in detail, because I'm going to be rude, but I've never been dumped,” Eilish told Lana Del Rey. She added, “And also, I've never been broken up with. I've only done the breaking up.”

The Happier Than Ever singer, however, justified her stance, saying, “I think when people hear that, they're like, ‘Oh, all you do is break hearts.’ Sure, but that doesn't mean that people are totally innocent. It means that I was like, ‘Oh, let me get the f**k out of here.’ Or it means things just weren't right.”

In other parts of her conversation with Lana Del Rey, Eilish also touched upon her coming out as queer recently, saying that the craziest part of discovering things about herself is that everyone knows about it in the same heartbeat as herself. “I don't even have a second to think about how it makes me feel,” the Hit Me Hard and Soft crooner added.

