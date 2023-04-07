Billie Eilish and Labrinth collaborate on Euphoria song Never Felt So Alone; Track out now

Billie Eilish fans, Labrinth fans, and Euphoria fans unite because we have new music on our platters! That’s right. Labrinth, in collaboration with Billie, has released a new track titled Never Felt So Alone from the hit HBO Max series Euphoria, which got featured in the second season of the show. A few days ago, Labrinth teased fans with a section of the song on his social media space that left fans curious if Billie is featuring on the song. And now, all the speculation, assumptions, and doubts have come to rest as the 21-year-old singer is indeed the featured artist of the track.

Billie Eilish turns lyricist and composer for Euphoria song

Billie Eilish, along with her producer brother Finneas have been credited as lyricist and composer for the song. Eilish’s dreamy vocals can be heard in the background as she sings the title of the song over and over again. Although the track featured on Euphoria last year, it was not yet released until on Friday, April 6.

Check out Labrinth and Billie Eilish’s Never Felt So Alone below

Sharing a glimpse of himself and Eilish from the music video on his Instagram space, the British musician Labrinth, whose real name is Timothy McKenzie - wrote a sweet caption. It read, “This song is finally out and its one of my favorite productions I’ve ever done. I wanna thank everyone that put their magic on it and of course with the utmost love and respect to one of the most forward thinking creatives and talents in music @billieilish you make this record even more magical than it was for me in 1st place, much love.”

Fans react to Billie Eilish and Labrinth’s collaboration

It is no surprise that fans are indeed excited and elated about this new musical collaboration in town. As soon as Labrinth announced the release of the track on his social media space, they took to his comments section to express their surprise and happiness. One fan wrote, “the song with labyrinth is already perfect and with billie it’s still going to be extraordinary. Can’t wait to hear this anthem.” Another fan’s comment said, “FINALLY BILLIE & LAB (crying emojis) I’m crying (crying emojis)”.

ALSO READ: Why did Billie Eilish delete social media from her phone?