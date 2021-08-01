Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo bond with a hug at Happier Than Ever album release party

Billie Eilish recently released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever on July 30, and to celebrate the same, the singer enjoyed a special bash that was attended by her close friends. Sharing a glimpse from the same, Eilish took to Instagram to share a series of photos that showed her bonding with her friends and one of the cutest moments from this bash was Billie sharing a hug with Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo. Eilish captioned the post as, "this is where the real love is."

Apart from Rodrigo, Billie's party was also attended by Khalid and Gracie Abrams. The photos shared by Eilish showed her enjoying the bash with her friends where she was seen posing candidly with them. As for her photo with Olivia, the two were seen in a close embrace and it certainly showed their close bond thus leaving fans wondering if we will ever get a collab between these two amazing artists.

Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever released a few days ago and consists of 16 songs. The new album has already been receiving a lot of love from fans and is expected to break some major records soon.

Check out Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo's photo here:

The 19-year-old singer had received major success with her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which bagged her award at the 2020 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Also, her song, while Bad Guy won Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

