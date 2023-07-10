Billie Eilish announces Barbie collaboration song titled What Was I Made For, teases saying 'GET READY TO SOB'

Billie Eilish is the latest singer to announce her collaboration on the star-studded soundtrack lineup of the upcoming fantasy comedy film Barbie. It is one of the most awaited movies of the summer and the year and it has managed to hook the audience with its teasers, posters, soundtrack, and marketing. Keep reading to know more about Eilish's song for Barbie.

What Was I Made For: Billie Eilish announces song for Barbie

The 21-year-old songwriter announced her upcoming release for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer on Thursday, July 6, 2023. "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 'What Was I Made For?' COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7 AM PT !!!!!!!! WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY, THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB @FINNEAS," she captioned the post with a string of cute emojis.

The picture featured the signature Barbie 'B' sketched onto a page with the song title written on the top. Eilish also posted throwback pictures from her childhood on her Instagram story to add an emotional and personal touch to the announcement. The images showed a Barbie birthday party she once had when she was a kid with a pink-and-yellow Barbie cake. Other pictures saw her holding a Barbie castle on Christmas and playing with several dolls.

More about Barbie's soundtrack: Barbie The Album

Music producer Mark Ronson teased her collaboration before the announcement saying the upcoming musician is "one of the f*cking greatest living artists around, but also had a very personal idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well." The full soundtrack titled Barbie the Album releases on July 21, 2023, the same day the film releases. The film directed by Greta Gerwig includes songs from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Ava Max, Khalid, and The Kid Laroi, among others. Ronson described the vibe to be "guilty pleasure music."

He told Time, "I thought everyone was here because Greta Gerwig is making this awesome movie, and there's been all this buzz around it but this [film] was really important to a lot of people." The producer further added that in the film "[Barbie] just wants to make everybody happy and can't understand why she’s so problematic or why people hate her" which is why the sense of "naive wanting to bring pleasure to the world" became the sound for the album. Billie Eilish's awaited song What Was I Made For will release on July 13, 2023.

