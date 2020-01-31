Billie Eilish calls out YouTuber for impersonating her: Please stop, you make me look bad

On Friday, Billie took to Instagram to call out a YouTuber for impersonating her in public. Check out her post below.

Billie Eilish made history earlier this week as she sweeped the Grammys 2020 by winning all the major four categories of the night. The 18-year-old now has all eyes on her as it was announced on Thursday that she will be performing at the Oscars 2020 as well. Amid all this limelight, Billie has received a whole lot of love from fans. However, the singer noticed not all of this appreciation was genuine. On Friday, Billie took to Instagram to call out a YouTuber for impersonating her in public.

Billie asked the popular YouTuber to stop making such videos which is not only rude, but also dangerous. Addressing her over 50 million followers on Instagram, Billie wrote, "Please stop doing this s--t. It is not safe for you and it is mean to people who don't know any better... you make me look bad," while sharing a screen shot of the impersonator.

The 'Bad Guy' singer also shared closeup of the impersonator's drab grey socks and wrote, "Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing this," along with laughing emojis. Billie also shared screen shots of videos titled, "Turned My Girl Into Billie Eilish—Got Mobbed/Shut Down Mall." Take a look at Billie's post below:

The popular YouTuber named Jordan Matter replied to Billie's message and also removed the footage. He wrote, "Hello everyone. You've been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I'd like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had Billie do a huge cheer flip and then revealed it's not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I'm a big fan, like everyone else."

Read More