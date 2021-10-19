Billie Eilish to Cardi B, here's a look at celebrities who are MAJOR fans of Squid Game

Unless you have been living under a rock, you're definitely aware if not yet a fan of Netflix's biggest show ever, Squid Game. The Korean drama has received unparalleled popularity across the globe and it even managed to beat Bridgerton to become the streaming giant's most-watched show ever. Not just netizens, even celebrities have been left stumped by this show and several of them have even reacted to it on social media as well as spoken about it during media interactions.

Squid Game which was released in September this year is a survival drama that follows several individuals from different walks of life, who are in debt, taking part in a deadly competition play a series of children's games for the chance to win 45.6 billion. The show revolves around the themes of economic disparity and more in a hard-hitting manner. Ever since its release, Squid Game has left audiences in awe of it and some of these include major celebrities too. Let's take a look at the show's celebrity fans.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is a Squid Game fan and found the show so addictive that during her recent interaction with Sunrise Australia, the 19-year-old singer revealed that she finished watching the show in merely two days. Can we blame her though? The intensity of the show is such that it's impossible to stop watching it.

Cardi B

Cardi B is certainly a Squid Game fan and if you have any doubts, her Twitter profile picture will certainly prove it. The singer recently updated her Twitter DP to the famous doll from the show. Not only that, during a recent Instagram live session, the singer also crooned the "Red light Green light" song from the show.

Taika Waititi

You don't have to watch Squid Game dubbed in English. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 3, 2021

Taika Waititi also showed that he has indeed watched Squid Game and in fact also urged his followers that it can be watched in its original language, which is Korean along with subtitles. Taking to Twitter, Waititi wrote, "You don't have to watch Squid Game dubbed in English."

Chloe Bailey

wow finished squid game today… let’s talk about it — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 4, 2021

Chloe Bailey also showed her excitement about watching the Netflix show on social media as she wrote, "wow finished squid game today… let’s talk about it." Bailey in a recent interview also called the ending of the show "interesting" and maintained that she hopes to see a greater second season.

While these popular celebrities have watched the Korean show and loved it, tell us what you loved most about this show in comments below.

