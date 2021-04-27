Billie Eilish CONFIRMS new album Happier Than Ever; Says she’s ‘never felt so much love for a project’

Billie Eilish recently revealed that she’s going to release new music very soon. Scroll down for details on her upcoming music.

Pop icon Billie Eilish recently revealed she’s going to release new music pretty soon! The 19-year-old “everything i wanted” Grammy Award-winning superstar posted a video to her Twitter today of herself with a brief preview of a new song in the background. She captioned the video, “Happier Than Ever.” A source confirmed the news to Variety after billboards with “Happier Than Ever” and the release date, July 30, began appearing in different cities.

On Instagram, she wrote: “MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favourite thing I’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!! pre-save/add/order nowwwww link in bio. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH”

Previously, in an interview with Stephen Colbert in February, Billie revealed that she had been recording new music during quarantine. “I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank Covid for that, and that’s about it.” “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good,” she added.

On the personal front, Eilish was photographed with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce over the weekend in Santa Monica. The Ocean Eyes singer and Matthew were seen grabbing coffees together and at one point, she rested her head on his shoulder while they were out together. Prior to this, Billie made the news with her new do. The singer shook Instagram by sharing a picture of her new blonde hair, which was a contrast from her signature slime green look.

