Billie Eilish confirms working on a new album; fans hope it is not 'disappointing'

After a memorable opening show at the Lollapalooza and Barbie collaboration, it seems like Billie Eilish is all set to hit the screens once again. The Bad Guy singer was in the headlines for coloring her hair fiery head this week. But the bigger news coming from her this week is about her new album. Well, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. And since then, the internet has been speculating all sorts of titles and themes for her next album. Here is what the star confirmed through her Instagram story.

Billie Eilish confirms working on the next album

The Lovely singer recently conducted a Q&A with her fans on Instagram. With all sorts of questions coming on, one fan was quick to ask if she was working on her next album. Billie replied to the question by sharing an insider image of her studio. And he captioned the image with a big 'ohhhhhhhh yesssss.'

Well, a yes this big was more than enough to confirm to her fans that she was working on the album and give official updates very soon. The latest work from the star has been 'Roses,' the album that she announced as early as 2022. Since then, songs from the album have been coming out until August 6, 2023. With that, she also went ahead with the Barbie collaboration for a new single.

What's next for Billie?

Fans are wondering if Billie's new fiery red hair has something to do with her new album. The new look was certainly a hint towards the star's devil era. However, there seems to be a mystery around her hair choices. As of the time of writing, there seems to be a mystery around the title, theme, and release date of the new album. Fans surely wish the new work to be better than Roses.

The early reviews of her current album did not nearly touch the quality that she is known for. Well, it will be interesting to see what the star is brewing in the studios for the future. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

