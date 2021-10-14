Billie Eilish CONFRONTS Jimmy Kimmel for making her ‘look stupid’ in viral 2019 interview

Just yesterday, Billie Eilish made another appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live after her infamous previous interview and decided to address their past viral chat. If you didn’t know, the musician’s previous chat with Jimmy in 2019 sent social media into a frenzy when Jimmy asked the singer to list pop culture references that were popular back in 1984 when he was her age, many of which appeared to be unfamiliar to her, naturally. This had included Van Halen, Run-DMC, and Cabbage Patch Kids. Now, talking about the embarrassing moment, Billie asked the TV show host, "Wait, really quick."

"Do you remember the last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid," Billie said. This led Jimmy to explain, "Well, yeah, accidentally. I didn't do it on purpose."

To which Billie added, "I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything." Jimmy then said, "As I recall, you weren't familiar with Van Halen, and I was like, 'What!'". She replied, "Yes, there was a lot things you asked, and I was like, 'I don't know.'"

The duo continued their playful banter throughout the interview and at one point, Jimmy mentioned he had a copy of a bucket list she had written back in 2014. The 53-year-old host said Billie was 14 at the time, but she corrected him to clarify she was actually 12. "Think about that, Jimmy," she said, appearing to delight at the moment. "How old were you in 2014?"

