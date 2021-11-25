Billie Eilish cradles a Turkey saying they are the 'most gentle creatures' in her post about Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish is celebrating Thanksgiving but in a thoughtful manner. The 19-year-old singer who is known to be a vegan, shared a photo of herself cradling a Turkey as she reminded her fans about them being the "most gentle creatures in the world." Eilish seemed to urge her fans to rethink about celebrating Thanksgiving in the traditional manner as she revealed how many Turkeys are killed every year because of the festival.

In a gorgeous snap shared by Billie, the singer was seen sporting a face mask and wearing a cap while she held onto a Turkey. Along with the photo, Billie further added a message that said, "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every thanskgiving." Adding another message alongside the same in a smaller text, the Bad Guy hitmaker wrote, "I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind" along with a winking happy face emoji.

Check out Billie Eilish's post here:

Billie has been known to be a consistent advocate for animal rights and veganism. The singer had recently also joined Joaquin Phoenix, Sadie Sink, Natasha Lyonne among others to call on US president Joe Biden to allow "pardoned" turkeys to reside at Farm Sanctuary. The petition received major support from several celebs including Rooney Mara, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari, Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, and Mayim Bialik as well.

On the professional front, Billie will be seen making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live next week. The singer will not only be the host but also serve as the musical guest for the evening.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish to take on double duty as Saturday Night Live host and musical guest on THIS date