Billie Eilish Crosses 100 Million Monthly Listeners On Spotify; Becomes Only Third Artist To Achieve This Milestone

Billie Eilish has surpassed the 100 million monthly listeners mark on Spotify to become the youngest artist to achieve the milestone. Additionally, the artist is the only third singer to have the credits to her name after The Weeknd and Taylor Swift. The music app confirmed the news to the Billboard 100 on Saturday and revealed that the musician achieved the milestone with only 82 songs in her catalog.

Though the 22-year-old singer followed The Weeknd and the Midnights singer, both of the pop icons also doubled the songs of Eilish in their catalogs when they created the record.

What did the head of Spotify say in the statement released after Billie Eilish’s achievement?

Soon after the What Was I Made For artist hit the milestone, the head of Spotify, Jeremy Erlich, released a statement mentioning that Billie Eilish has been a part of the Spotify community since the beginning of her career. Moreover, the head of Spotify revealed that Eilish has had a growing community as her fan base multiplied over the years.

Erlich stated, “Spotify has been a part of Billie’s story from the start. Ever since Ocean Eyes, she has continuously grown her fan base around the world. What she and [brother-collaborator] Finneas have achieved since 2016 is quite remarkable, and all this by the age of 22.”

Eight of the singer's songs are currently available in the Billions Club on the music platform. These include Lovely with Khalid, which has received 2.8 million streams, Bad Guy, which has received 2.5 million, When the Party's Over, which has received 1.8 million, Everything I Wanted, which has received 1.6 million, Ocean Eyes, which has received 1.4 million, Ido not Want to Be You Anymore, which has received 1.09 million, and Bury a Friend, which has received 1.01 million.

Billie Eilish’s past achievements

In the past year, Eilish has achieved great heights in her career. Last month, the singer released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which streamed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, all of the 20 songs from the album were on the top 40 list of Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking of being the youngest achiever in the music industry, Eilish won a Grammy and an Oscar award at the age of 22 for the song What Was I Made For? The song was originally written for the Barbie movie.

