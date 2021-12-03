Billie Eilish DEBUTS new hair transformation, goes back to brunette hair; See pic

As the New Year approaches, Billie Eilish is preparing for a new beginning by returning to her dark origins. "Miss me?" the 19-year-old singer wrote beside a photo of her brunette hair on Instagram.



Billie also shared a snapshot of only her bangs on her Instagram Story, enticing followers with the caption. "guess what." However, the Grammy winner's followers are clearly adoring the darker 'do. Her fans responded with a slew of love emoticons under her photo, seemingly stunned at the sight of her new appearance. Billie was only a brunette from root to tip for a short time in 2019 before adding some edge to her style with slime green roots. She'd take it a step farther and colour her remaining brown hair black.

However, though it's unknown when Billie chose to go back to her signature dark brown 'do, she was last spotted with blonde hair on Instagram on November 19. Prior to this shocking revelation, the pop artist chatted with Vanity Fair on how her looks affects her self-esteem. Her former jet-black hair and bright green tips, she stated in an interview published November 30, made her feel too noticeable in public.

She added that it wasn't just the hair that made her stand out, saying, "I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.' So I would never wear anything normal." The teenager now feels more at ease fitting in, as seen by her darker hair. As per E! News, Billie changed her hair colours in March, just after she and Finneas played at the Grammys in 2021.

