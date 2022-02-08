Billie Eilish, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and more REACT to their Oscar Nominations

This year's Oscar candidates are in a good mood! Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan revealed the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning, with The Power of the Dog topping the pack with 12 overall accolades.

Several performers, like West Side Story's Ariana DeBose and Billie Eilish, revealed their quick, open reactions to the accolade on social media. Ariana took to her Instagram and penned in the caption alongside the selfies on Instagram, "WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?! Once I compose myself I'll have real words to say. But until then…."Billie too took to her Instagram and posted a screengrab of her name in the list and wrote, "nominated for an OSCAR. thank you SO much to @theacademy for this nomination!! it was an absolute dream to write a song for a @007 film and i’m so honored that it’s nominated. peak life experience. THANK YOU!!!"

Meanwhile, on the other hand, as per PEOPLE, Denzel Washington who has received his tenth Academy Award nomination, this time for Best Actor in The Tragedy of Macbeth, said in a statement, "one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support." Nicole Kidman, who stars in Being the Ricardos, said she is "overwhelmed" by her Best Actress nomination, her fifth overall. She said in a statement as per PEOPLE, "Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, J.K., Nina, and with all the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together," she said in a statement. "This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother"

Writer/director Adam McKay of Don't Loop Up stated he "could not be more thrilled" with his movie's four nominations, including Best Picture. Interestingly, Past winner Olivia Colman, nominated for Best Actress for The Lost Daughter, said in a statement, "Oh my god yes. I'm SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx".

On Sunday, March 27, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

