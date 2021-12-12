Billie Eilish dons a 'Mrs Claus' dress, reveals why she wears baggy clothes in her opening monologue on SNL

Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on December 12 and spoke about several things from her baggy fashion to early fame in a funny opening monologue. Not only that but Billie also invited her mom on stage for a hilarious moment. Eilish was seen wearing what she referred to as a "Mrs Claus" during her amazing hosting gig.

The 19-year-old singer showed off her funny side during her first time ever taking on the hosting duties on SNL. Sporting a puffy white dress, Billie explained why she chooses to wear baggy clothes and stated that apart from the fact that they are extremely comfortable, she joked, "Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes, and there was actually a good reason. It wasn’t just for comfort or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into a R-rated movie."

Check out the SNL monologue here:

Billie further also recalled a hilarious story of her acting dream "died" when she was just 9 and that it was because of her mother. Revealing the story behind the same, Billie mentioned how her mother decided to make a life about her own life and while she cast herself as the mother and Finneas (Billie's brother) as her son, the story did not have the character of her daughter. Billie then further added how she was joking and stated that her mom is her "best friend" and called her on stage, only to find her dressed up in a pullover that read "Finneas' mom."

