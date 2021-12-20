Billie Eilish drops a glimpse of her 20th birthday celebration with a cute candy cane cake; SEE PICS

Billie Eilish celebrated her birthday on December 18 and recently, the singer took to Instagram to share a post to give a peek at the celebrations as she turned 20. Billie dropped a series of photos on Instagram that showed an adorable candy cake and also the unique venue where she ringed in her 20th bash and it will certainly leave you surprised.

Billie shared a glimpse of her birthday bash which looked like it was soaked in the holiday spirit, what with the candy cane cake in a series of sweet photos. Although what truly caught our eye was the place where Billie celebrated her birthday and as per her photos, it looked like a giant, colourful bounce house which was decorated with pretty fairy lights.

In one of the photos, Billie showed off a glimpse of herself inside the cosy bounce house and we have to say, no one could have found a cuter way to celebrate their 20th birthday better than the Grammy award-winning singer.

Check out Billie Eilish's post here:

Billie received several warm wishes from her friends and family on her birthday although it was her brother Finneas' wish that was the most adorable. Taking to Instagram, Finneas shared a sweet photo of his sister and wrote, "20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life! I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!"

Before turning 20, Billie managed to add another achievement to her already successful career as she made a hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and also performed as the musical guest on the same episode.

