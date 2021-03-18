Billie Eilish drops her signature green hair by bleaching it blonde; Grammy winner now has curtain bangs

Billie Eilish has unveiled her drastic hair transformation by ditching her signature green hair. Check out the grammy winner's new look.

Billie Eilish has made a staggering revelation by sharing her dramatic transformation. The 7 time Grammy winner is known for owning her signature black hair and green roots look for the past year. The singer has bleached her hair blonde and stunned all her fans when she posted a video on her Instagram handle to unveil her new look. While the change in her hair colour was shocking enough, the star can also be seen pulling off a new haircut.

The singer asked her fans to guess which colour she would dye her hair next, “Can you guess what color?” she wrote on her Insta story. After which, Billie posted a video of her flipping her new hair back and captioned it, “did you guess correctly?”. The mesmerizing hair-do garnered over 6 million likes merely hours after the video went up. The singer could be seen rocking a shaggy haircut with curtain bangs which have recently become popular. Billie also posted a selfie of her in which she is seen donning a black hoodie and captioned it, “Pinch me”.

Check out Billie Eilish’s new hair colour:

The 19-year-old was awarded ‘Record of the Year’ as well as for ‘Song Written for Visual Media’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Ever since the star came under the spotlight, she bagged everyone’s attention with her amazing vocal skills and also for having a unique hair colour. Her new look even made the official Instagram account of MTV comment, “This is pop culture emergency” in all caps.

