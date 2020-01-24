Billie Eilish drops the music video of 'Everything I Wanted'; Dedicates it to her brother Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish released the music video of her track 'Everything I Wanted' and dedicated it to her brother Finneas O'Connell. Check out the video.

Billie Eilish’s latest music video is a tribute to her songwriter-producer brother Finneas O'Connell. Following her directorial debut with the music video for ‘Xanny’, Billie Eilish has now dropped the music video of her latest track Everything I Wanted, which is also directed by her. Co-written and produced by her brother, the track came out in 2019. It is the singer’s first single since the release of her album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ which released in March 2019.

“Finneas is my brother and my best friend. No matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other,” the video reads in the beginning. In the clip, Eilish drives herself and her brother into the ocean. The brother-sister duo sits in the car holding hands as it drowns. You might have turn your screen up to max brightness because the video is shot in dark. However, Billie's talent as a director shines bright with her attention to the details.

Throughout the video, as she drives the car while singing her song, the streetlights perfectly go in sync with the opening music. In the song, the 18-year-old singer opens up about the darkest phases of her life, which compliments the vibe of the video, and how her brother was standing by her side when no one else was.

“I stepped off the golden. Nobody cried. Nobody even noticed. I saw them standing right there. Kinda thought they might care. I had a dream. I got everything I wanted. But when I wake up, I see, you with me. And you say, As long as I'm here. No one can hurt you. Don't wanna lie here. But you can learn to. If I could change. The way that you see yourself. You wouldn't wonder why you're here. They don't deserve you," Billie sings in the track.

Check out the video here:

Read More