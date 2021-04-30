  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Billie Eilish drops new single Your Power MV; Fans IMPRESSED by its 'deep' and 'powerful' meaning

Billie Eilish releases the new song Your Power and calls it her 'favourite' song that she's ever written.
1970 reads Mumbai
Billie Eilish releases music video of new song Your Power
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Billie Eilish had recently teased an upcoming surprise for fans and we recently did find out that it was in fact, the new singer was hinting at her new album's release. Eilish has now dropped a new video for her song Your Power, which is the third track from her forthcoming 16-track album Happier Than Ever. The new album is all set to release on July 30. Your Power has already got the singer's fans listening to it on loop. 

The video of Your Power showcases Eilish in Simi Valley, California, and also features an 80-pound anaconda that can be seen wrapping itself around the Grammy award-winning singer's neck in the video. Sharing the music video of the new song, Billie also called the song, "One of my favorite songs I've ever written." The singer also revealed in her caption, the message she wants to send across with this song and said, "hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."

Check out the song video here:

On Tuesday, Eilish announced that she will be releasing her new album on July 30 and also wrote about why this project has been special for her. She said, "I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel."

With Your Power's music video out now, fans can barely contain their excitement for the rest of the album. The new single is already receiving some high praises from fans who took to social media to express their love for Your Power. 

Check out  how netizens reacted to Your Power here:

Eilish and her brother Finneas swept the 2020 Grammy Awards in all major categories for Billie's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which was released in 2019. Ever since the duo have only gone bigger and better. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Eilish and Finneas once again took home the Record of the Year honour for Everything I Wanted.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish CONFIRMS new album Happier Than Ever; Says she’s ‘never felt so much love for a project’

Credits :YouTube Billie Eilish,Twitter

You may like these
Billie Eilish CONFIRMS new album Happier Than Ever; Says she’s ‘never felt so much love for a project’
Billie Eilish TEASES a surprise for fans with her new post; Says 'things are coming'
Billie Eilish REVEALS why she had to keep her blonde hair a secret
Billie Eilish posts a new selfie flaunting her blonde hair look and we're obsessed with it
Billie Eilish drops her signature green hair by bleaching it blonde; Grammy winner now has curtain bangs
Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish dedicates win to Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R grateful for I Can't Breathe's impact