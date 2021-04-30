Billie Eilish drops new single Your Power MV; Fans IMPRESSED by its 'deep' and 'powerful' meaning

Billie Eilish releases the new song Your Power and calls it her 'favourite' song that she's ever written.

Billie Eilish had recently teased an upcoming surprise for fans and we recently did find out that it was in fact, the new singer was hinting at her new album's release. Eilish has now dropped a new video for her song Your Power, which is the third track from her forthcoming 16-track album Happier Than Ever. The new album is all set to release on July 30. Your Power has already got the singer's fans listening to it on loop.

The video of Your Power showcases Eilish in Simi Valley, California, and also features an 80-pound anaconda that can be seen wrapping itself around the Grammy award-winning singer's neck in the video. Sharing the music video of the new song, Billie also called the song, "One of my favorite songs I've ever written." The singer also revealed in her caption, the message she wants to send across with this song and said, "hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."

Check out the song video here:

On Tuesday, Eilish announced that she will be releasing her new album on July 30 and also wrote about why this project has been special for her. She said, "I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel."

With Your Power's music video out now, fans can barely contain their excitement for the rest of the album. The new single is already receiving some high praises from fans who took to social media to express their love for Your Power.

Check out how netizens reacted to Your Power here:

I never not love a single track from #BillieEilish — AnDrew (@_Mountaindreww_) April 29, 2021

Billie's songs are really something! I hope everybody gets the message #YourPower #BillieEilish — Kpopeonnie (@Chaesoojenli1) April 30, 2021

#BillieEilish #YourPower should do well on the charts, this is a great song with good meaning. #NewMusicAlert #LetsGo. — Universal Soldier (@AdamsonAhmed) April 29, 2021

@finneas I’d like to thank you for giving me chills EVERY TIME with the vocal production on the lyric “but power isn’t pain” and the stripped back final chorus helps it land so well emotionally #YourPower #BillieEilish — RJ || Music is everything (@YAILsupremacy) April 30, 2021

Eilish and her brother Finneas swept the 2020 Grammy Awards in all major categories for Billie's debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which was released in 2019. Ever since the duo have only gone bigger and better. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Eilish and Finneas once again took home the Record of the Year honour for Everything I Wanted.

