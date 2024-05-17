Billie Eilish Drops Third Studio Album Hit Me Soft And Hard; Here's All You Need To Know

Billie Eilish, the songstress who garnered some of the most notable accolades early on in her career including Grammys and Academy Awards is expanding her career trajectory.

The singer released her highly anticipated third studio album on May 17 titled Hit Me Hard and Soft. Eilish’s eager fans finally got to enjoy the songstress’s new work. Check out more about the album and the widespread critical acclaim it has received.

Billie Eilish drops her new album

The Happier Than Ever singer’s newly dropped album is making rounds on the internet. This album’s release comes after the hitmaker revealed the tracklist for her album in April, according to Billboard.

The album consists of 10 tracks including Skinny, Birds of a Feather, The Greatest, Wildflower, Lunch, L’Amour De Ma Vie, Chihiro, The Diner, Bittersuite, and Blue.

Prior to the album’s release, Eilish spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about it.

She said, “Something that Finneas and I said to a couple of people when we started to play it for people is we kind of made the album that if somebody had said, ‘I want you to make an album and no one is going to hear it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The songstress added that she and Finnes made the album without much thinking about other people.

Advertisement

The album garners critical acclaim

Within a day of the album’s release, the reviews on it have already started rolling out. The album is getting positive responses from its listeners. The Metacritic has given a whopping 95 out of 100 rating to the album.

As per The Northlines, The Telegraph’s review said, “a heart-wrenching work of art that stands among the classics, offering an intimate glimpse into her generation and beyond.”

A critic at NME wrote, “In trying to write an album for herself, she’s made one that will resonate harder than anything she’s done before."

The singer’s new album continues to be a hit with reviews from critics. However, it's not just the critics though, even Eilish’s widespread loyal fanbase is pouring their praises into the singer's newly released album.

The singer also made headlines when she performed with Lana Del Rey during Coachella 2024. The fans were elated to watch both the icons perform together.

Both the singers looked ethereal as they graced the stage. As per Entertainment Weekly, Lana praised the Lovely singer by saying, “That's the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation," adding, "I'm so f---ing grateful she's standing next to me right now, singing my favorite song of hers."

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: SNL Star Chloe Fineman Hits Back At 'Mean' Comments Over Her Red Carpet Look