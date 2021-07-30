Billie Eilish 'feels like crying' after releasing Happier Than Ever album: I grew so much in the process

Billie Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever has finally been released after it was first announced two months back. A few songs of the album had already been released and fans were eagerly waiting for the full album to arrive ever since. Eilish had in her previous social media posts mentioned how much importance this new album holds for her and after releasing the same, the Bad Guy shared an emotional post on Instagram as she spoke about the album and also thanked he brother and collaborator Finneas.

Eilish took to Instagram to share post on her new album's release and what it means to her, she wrote, "I can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music. Finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album."

Adding further about her emotional reaction to her album finally being available for fans to listen to, Eilish wrote, "I feel like crying. i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life."

Eilish's new album consists of 16 songs of which My Future, Therefore I Am, Your Power, Lost Cause, and NDA had already been released. Happier Than Ever is Eilish's first album since her Grammy Winning 2019 breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook REVEALS Billie Eilish's debut album 'left a big mark' on him amid working on his mixtape JJK1