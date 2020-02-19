Billie Eilish feels her Academy Awards performance was ‘trash’; Says 'I was sick during the Oscars'

Billie Eilish opened up about her Oscars 2020 performance and called it ‘trash’. She revealed she was sick during the ceremony. Read on to know more.

Even though Billie Eilish’s stirring performance at the 2020 Academy Awards earlier this month, was highly praised by her fans, the singer does not think she did a good job. Billie performed a moving rendition of 1965 Beatles classic, Yesterday, for the ceremony In Memoriam segment which paid tribute to various artists who lost their lives in the past year, including NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. While her fans felt otherwise, the 18-year-old singer said she believes she absolutely “bombed” the performance.

During an interview with Apple Music, Billie reflected on her performance at the award ceremony and revealed that she was sick during the show. She said she felt more comfortable performing at the Grammys 2020 because she knew the people sitting in the audience. They were all from her industry. All the celebrities knew her and she knew them, which was not exactly the case at Oscars. She said she is not used to performing for movie stars and they did not feel like her people.

Check out Billie Eilish's No Time To Die title track here:

Although this might have been her first proper introduction to the world of Hollywood, it wouldn’t be her last. The singer recently released dropped the title track for the upcoming 25th film of the James Bond franchise. While she following the footsteps of artists like Duran Duran, Tina Turner, Sheryl Crowe, Madonna, Chris Cornell, Jack White, and Alicia Keys, Adele and Sam Smith, who previously created a song for the franchise, she is the youngest artist to do so.

Speaking about the song, the singer revealed that two years back, she and her brother Finneas were joking about creating a track for James Bond one day. She said her song was influenced by the screenplay of the film. She said the makers of the film gave them a piece of the script and they wrote the song and they wrote the lyrics in three days.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish proves 'Once a Belieber, Always a Belieber' as Justin Bieber BREAKS DOWN while talking about her

Read More