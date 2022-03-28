Billie Eilish, Finneas win Best Original Song; Duo dazzle the night with gripping No Time To Die rendition

Billie Eilish and Finneas bag Best Orginal Song honour at the Oscars 2022. On Sunday, the brother-sister duo dazzled the night with their harmonies while performing their Oscar-nominated song No Time To Die from the James Bond franchise's latest release by the same name. Following their touching rendition of the song, the pair won their first Oscar.

While receiving the award both the musical prodigies thanked a slew of supporters from the "James Bond family" to their managers, Billie expressed her gratitude while failing to keep her giggles in check on winning the great honour. Finneas then chimed in and thanked their parents while the cherry on the cake was when the siblings shared a heartwarming hug on stage after they finished their speeches. Fans were delighted by their stirring performance as the sister charmed the audience with her whispery voice while Finneas added low harmonies and a calming piano tune to embellish the stunning act.

Meanwhile, after receiving the award Billie and Finneas opened up about the project and their experience working for the 007 franchise in backstage interviews, via Rollingstone. Billie shared how "weird" it all felt and added, "There’s no confusion at all about Bond. It’s been such a big part of our lives for so long, that the fact that we are involved at all was unbelievable. And the approach was very, very exhilarating and like, peak life." Shen then went on and noted, "And also scary. And we just had so much pressure we put on ourselves. We just wanted to be perfect and represent Daniel Craig’s last film – and all of his films, and how much he put into it. It just was the most amazing experience ever."

Finneas also revealed that he had spoken to Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith, who were former Bond theme writers, and added, "I just asked what the process was like. Again, it was just such an ambition of ours. Really, just like picking their brains about it … It was really important to us that it felt like a Billie Eilish song and a James Bond song at the same time, and not one or the other."

