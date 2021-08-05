Billie Eilish gets an animated makeover for her upcoming Disney Plus concert

Billie Eilish is delivering a cinematic concert experience for her fans. In the new teaser video for her forthcoming Disney+ concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Billie Eilish turns briefly into a Disney princess figure. The trailer also includes footage of Eilish and her brother Finneas performing in the Hollywood Bowl.

A Love Letter to Los Angeles will include an intimate performance of every song in the chronological order of her new album Happier Than Ever. According to the press announcement, the special, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, will feature "animated elements, sending viewers on a dreamy trip around Billie's birthplace of Los Angeles and its most renowned backdrops." Happier Than Ever, Eilish's new critically acclaimed album, was released on July 30th, and inspired the Disney+ special. Despite the album's upbeat title, it explores heartbreak, exploitation, and her sudden rise to fame.

Billie recently took to her Instagram and celebrated the album's release, telling fans that it was the most fulfilling, satisfying, and profound experience she's ever had with her music. "Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music," she penned according to Entertainment Tonight "finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying."

Meanwhile, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will stream on September 3 on Disney+.

ALSO READ:Billie Eilish OPENS UP on having stalkers; Says 'I really am flipped out when I’m alone'