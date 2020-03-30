Billie Eilish gets called out by Bhad Bhabie for not ‘DMing’ her: That's what happens when B****** get famous.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie threw shades at Billie Eilish for not responding to her texts. Here’s what she had to say about the singer.

Bhad Bhabie is throwing shades at Billie Eilish for not returning her messages. On Saturday, the 17-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, took to Instagram live and called out the No Time To Die singer. She said she has texted Billie many times but the 18-year-old songstress never texts her back. “I think I'm friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn't text me,” she said in the live video.

She then stated that Billie has changed after she got famous. Bhad Bhabie said she now knows who her real friends are. “I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when b****** get famous. It could be that. I'm not tripping. I know who my real friends are,” she added while speaking about the singer. The rapper got famous after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil. She inspired a lot of viral memes after saying, “Catch me outside, how about that?” in the show.

She is now a popular internet personality and has about 17 million followers on Instagram. She recently kick-started her rapping career. It seems like their last public interaction was when Billie commented on a video posted by the rapper on Instagram. In the clip, Bhabie can be seen rapping directly at the camera while driving. “B**** watch the road,” she wrote in the comment section. Bhabie responded to her comment with an eye roll emoji.

