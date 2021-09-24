Billie Eilish gets real about facing criticism & scrutiny; Says ‘it hurts my soul’

Pop icon Billie Eilish recently got candid about living life in the spotlight, dealing with media frenzy and criticism about her body and hair. While speaking to Elle, the 19-year-old singer was asked how she handles the relentless scrutiny around her clothes and dating life, to which Billie quickly replied and said: “Or my sexuality! Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men? I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’ All my friends know I don’t wanna see any of [the negative chatter]. When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”

While talking about her new hair, Billie revealed why she made the drastic change to dye her hair blonde, stating that it gave her some much-needed anonymity and made her feel like a “new person.” “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me. I wanted anonymity…the other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie. I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads,” she said.

While talking about social media and the burden of it all, Billie said: “I’m jealous of people who don’t have it. I really wish that there was a way to avoid it. Literally, delete my account but still have contact with the fans. I want to be able to have both, but you can’t.”

