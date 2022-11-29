Billie Eilish gushes about 'hottest' BF Jesse Rutherford; Here's a look at their relationship timeline

Billie's love life hadn't been in the headlines for a while until she was seen hanging out with Rutherford in October this year and soon sparked romance rumours. The Neighbourhood vocalist who dated model Devon Lee Carlson, from 2015 to 2021 recently broke up. As for Eilish herself, the singer also split recently from Matthew Tyler Vorce. In her recent interaction with Vanity Fair, Billie addressed her relationship with Rutherford for the first time.

Billie Eilish recently went public with her relationship with Jesse Rutherford and in a recent interview, she couldn't stop gushing over her boyfriend. The 20-year-old pop star opened up about dating The Neighbourhood vocalist, 31 while speaking to Vanity Fair and was compliments galore for him. Eilish described him as the "hottest" person alive.

Billie describes Jesse Rutherford as 'hottest'

While gushing about her new relationship, the Happier Than Ever singer said, "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it." She further spoke about landing up with Jesse as her boyfriend and added, "I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*****g f****r alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

Billie on Jesse Rutherford 'inspiring' her

Eilish further spoke about her new relationship has been healthy in motivating her and added that the couple inspire each other. Bragging about dating Rutherford, she spoke about how she "locked that m**********r down" and added that she's "really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me." Despite netizens discussing their ten-year age gap, it seems Eilish and Rutherford are happy and on the same page.

Billie and Jesse's red carpet official moment

Weeks before talking about her relationship with Jesse for the first time, Billie walked the red carpet with him as the couple made their relationship official at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. The couple was seen wearing coordinated Gucci pyjama looks for their first official red-carpet outing as a couple. The duo walked the red carpet holding each other close in a Gucci blanket.

Billie Eilish's Halloween celebration

It was during Halloween that Billie sparked romance rumours with Jesse for the first time. The duo was seen hanging out together at a restaurant and photos of the two soon went viral. It was also reported by Entertainment Tonight as eyewitness Andrew Axelband, who was also dining at Crossroads Kitchen, an LA restaurant when Billie and Jesse were around maintained that the duo looked "happy together" and spent hours at the restaurant while also sharing some cosy moments. Soon after sparking dating rumours, Billie made their relationship Instagram official as she dropped a photo with Rutherford as the duo sported funny couple's costumes and captioned the post as, "Life is crazy." The duo poked fun at their age gap with their costumes as Billie dressed up as a baby, wearing a bib and bonnet, while he went as an old man.

Finneas' reaction to sister's new romance

Recently, Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator Finneas also weighed in on his sister's new relationship. As he attended the GQ Men of the Year party last week, the Only A Lifetime singer was asked about his thoughts on Billie and Jesse's relationship by E! news and he said, "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy."

While Billie hasn't previously been vocal about her romantic relationships, she was previously linked to Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. The singer split from Vorce in June this year and the actor confirmed the news on Instagram after he put an end to rumours about the duo parting ways due to infidelity. Taking to his Instagram stories, Vorce wrote, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous."