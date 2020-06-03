Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow & more celebs SLAM 'All Lives Matter' movement: Don’t make everything about you

Many celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow, Seth Rogan and Ashton Kutcher, are slamming people for using ‘All lives matter’ instead of ‘Balck Lives Matter’. Here’s what they have to say.

In the past few days, people across the USA, including several celebrities, have been breaking the social distancing rule to step out of their houses and protest against the killing of George Floyd. People are coming together to raise their voices in support of the black victims of police brutality as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Various celebrities from Hollywood and the music industry have joined the movement through social media or by participating in the protests.

While #BlackLivesMatter trend is taking social media by storm a group of people has been criticising the movement by using #Alllivesmatter. This is serving as a blanket statement that is being used to diminish the issue in focus. The protests in the USA started after Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard, died after police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him and kneeled on his back rendering him unable to breathe. The horrifying incident was caught on the camera and the clip instantly went viral on social media. The disgraced officer has since been fired and charged in the incident.

Recently, a list of celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Gwyneth Paltrow, Seth Rogan, Pink, and Ashton Kutcher, noticed the trends and slammed the people for using the slogan ‘All Lives Matter’ instead of ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Addressing the statement, Gwyneth posted an image on her Instagram page and in the caption snapped at people for undermining the issue. Alongside the picture, which read Black Lives Matter, the Iron Man actress posted a lengthy caption.

“If you feel compelled to comment “all lives matter” in response to this post and you’re not a bot (which you probably are), nor an agent provocateur trying to create instability and division in our country, you might want to consider that you are reacting from a blind spot of white privilege,” she wrote in the caption. The actress further pointed out that people who have been using the statement are living in denial and do not understand what it is like to live in America as a black person.

“Saying “all lives matter” is a denial of how dangerous it is to simply live as a black person in America. “All lives” do not live in fear of getting killed simply because of the color of their skin,” she added. Billie Eilish too criticised the people for speaking about all lives when the protests are specifically held to support the black population of the country.

She took to Instagram and blasted the ‘All Lives Matter’ movement. “I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it…but holy f****** s*** I'm gonna just start talking. If I hear one more white person say 'all lives matter' one more f****** time Im gonna lose my f****** mind,” she wrote in the post.

“No one else is saying your life doesnt matter. no one is saying your life is not hard. you are not in need. you are not in danger. if your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? No youre gonna help your friend because they are in pain because they are in need because they are bleeding,” she added. She then noted that white people in America enjoy a certain kind of privilege Black people can only dream about

“If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren't…white f****** privilege. The slogan of #blacklivesmatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f****** matter!!!!!! and they f****** do!” she concluded the post.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen's explicit interactions on social media have gone viral. He recently shared an image, which read ‘Black Lives Matter,’ on his Instagram handle and was instantly bombarded with 'All Lives Matter' trolls. “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me,” he wrote in his caption. When Insta users started trolling him in the comment section, he responded to them individually.

For instance, one Twitter user wrote: 'All life's matter you dumb f***.' To this, Seth replied ‘f*** you. Stop watching my movies.” Another user commented, “#alllivesmatter. People making this only about blacks. When its all about all races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don't show wtf these people where doing to get in trouble in the first place.” Seth replied by writing “f*** off. You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my s***.” He posted similar replies for various other comments.

During an Instagram live video, Ashton Kutcher extended his support to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and mentioned that the people who are using ‘All Lives Matter’ need to be educated. Singer Pink also slammed the movement by posting a part of Billie’s post. The 118-year-old songstress’s post was also liked by Natalie Portman, who took to the comment section and wrote, "You are great."

