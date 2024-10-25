Billie Eilish Has EPIC Reaction To Rihanna Naming Her As Dream Collaborator; Find Out

Billie Eilish shared her excitement on Instagram after Rihanna referred to her as a dream collaborator. This moment represents a huge acknowledgment between two of the music industry's biggest stars.

Billie Eilish couldn't contain her excitement when she learned about Rihanna's compliment. On Instagram, she shared her reaction, stating, "What in the absolute f-k, oh my god, what the f-k."

Eilish's excitement reflected her long-standing admiration for Rihanna, which she has openly shared over the years. The two artists have often spoken highly of each other, but this was the first time Rihanna publicly confirmed her desire to collaborate with Eilish.

Rihanna's comments came during an interview at the launch of her Fenty X Puma collection. When asked about her dream musical collaborator, she immediately named Eilish, saying, "If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish, she's so good."

Fans of Rihanna have been longing for new music since the release of her last album, Anti, in 2016. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, features several hit singles, including Work, featuring Drake. Since then, Rihanna has focused primarily on her fashion brand and other ventures.

In her recent interviews, Rihanna acknowledged the time away from music but reassured fans that she is ready to return. "Yeah, I'm starting over," she told Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming ninth studio album. "I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears."

Eilish has consistently praised Rihanna, calling her "the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world" during a Vogue interview last year. In 2019, Eilish said she wants to meet Rihanna but added, "only if she wanted to."

During the same interview, Eilish mentioned that she would die a million times over the possibility of collaborating with Rihanna but stated that it would need to be mutual. Eilish has also defended Rihanna’s focus on her fashion line over releasing new music, stating, "She is doing exactly what she needs to do, and that’s fire."

