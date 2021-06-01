Billie Eilish HINTS at upcoming song with stunning selfies that say 'nothing but a lost cause'

Billie Eilish posts new selfies on Instagram but they seem to have a connection with her upcoming track. Read more to know how.

Billie Eilish has been hinting at the arrival of a new song from her album Happier Than Ever since the past week and this time upped the excitement for the same with her new post. Taking to Instagram, Eilish shared some new selfies that not only flaunted her gorgeous golden curtain bangs but also highlighted the new's song's arrival in the caption. Eilish's fans were quick to play the guessing game in her comments about the upcoming song.

Taking to Instagram, Billie shared a series of pictures where she is seen showing off her blonde tresses in a mirror selfie. Another one showed her in a closeup gaze, while the third picture in the post was a snapshot of a car tire. Along with these random pictures, Eilish wrote the caption, "nothing but a lost cause."

After her recent post, fans began speculating that the post was hinting at her upcoming song which many guessed with be Lost Cause. Previously, Eilish dropped the music video for Your Power. The singer's album Happier Than Ever consists of 16 tracks and is all set to release on July 30.

Check out Billie Eilish's post here:

While talking about her forthcoming album, Eilish had stated that she has never felt love for a project as much as this and was hopeful that fans will give it the same kind of appreciation.

Among Eilish's recently released tracks from Happier Than Ever, My Future, and Therefore I Am managed to achieve peaks of No. 6 and 2, respectively at the Billboard charts. Fans are now excited to see if her upcoming single will soon take the top spot.

