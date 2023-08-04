Billie Eilish is officially redhead now; fans welcome the 'devil era'

Billie Eilish is known for her fashion choices and her changing bold hair color. Over the years, the singer has had a history of choosing the most striking colors. And the newest addition to her collection of looks is the Fiery Red dye. That is right, the Bad Guy songstress has dyed her hair a chick red with a combination of black. Much like her green roots, the styling of the dye remains the same. The star posted a picture of her new look on Instagram and fans are going gaga over this new 'era.' Here's a closer look.

Billie Eilish dyes her hair Fiery Red

This is the twelfth time that Billie Eilish is officially changing her hair color. The star took to her Instagram to post a picture of this new look. Adoring a matching red attire, the highlight of the image was her fiery red roots. To this, the songstress put the caption "Remember me." The fans were more than happy to reply to this question. The star's comment box seemed to be filled with responses from her fans.

One fan commented that Billie Eilish was officially in her "devil era." Some fans even said that they were restocking their red dyes again. While this is not a redhead look, much like the secret look that she kept a few months ago, this resembles the roots era that Billie initially started off with.

Billie Eilish's hair evolution

A natural blonde, Eilish has a history of adorning some of the most unusual hairstyles and colors. At the time of her breakout song Bad Guys' release, the singer was in her lavender era. As she turned 17, she changed it to silver, embracing the changing life of stardom around her. However, the emo-girl era did not last long before she went for her iconic baby blue look.

A series of color changes took place from teal to blue to black from ages 17 to 19. And then came the look that broke the internet. Eilish colored her hair green. The roots lasted from July 2019 to March 2021. This was the longest that she stayed with one color. She associated this with 'mental growth and stability' suggesting that she was at peace with her choices.

Each of her hair color eras was given a title by the star. It will be interesting to see what she decides to call this phase of her life.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish debuts emotional ballad ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie film soundtrack at Lollapalooza