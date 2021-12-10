Billie Eilish learns a 'horrible' secret about the world from Kate McKinnon in a hilarious SNL promo

Billie Eilish is all set to make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend and well, the singer will be doing a double duty on the show as she not only will deliver the opening monologue, but also will perform as the musical guest for the evening. The first promo of Billie ahead of her hosting gig was recently released and she features alongside the show's cast member Kate McKinnon in it.

The hilarious new promo shows Kate pointing out how Billie's birthday is coming up on December 18. After Eilish reveals to McKinnon that she will be turning 20, the singer is informed by Kate that a big secret about the world will be passed onto her as she turns 20 following which Billie insists on hearing the big reveal now itself. Kate can then be seen whispering something in Eilish's ears after which the latter responds calling it "horrible."

Check out the SNL promo here:

There are three mini promos of the Bad Guy singer released by SNL, in one of which Kate excitedly shouts, "Happy birthday, Billie Eilish. Welcome to the world." In another bit both Billie and Kate discuss Christmas in New York and it's all festive until McKinnon begins to tell the tale of a "mischievous Norweigan Christmas gnome" in her home.

While Billie is set to host the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live on December 11, the final episode ahead of the holiday season will be hosted by People's Sexiest Man Alive aka Paul Rudd on December 18.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish DEBUTS new hair transformation, goes back to brunette hair; See pic