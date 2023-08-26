Billie Eilish leaves the internet mighty impressed as she flies economy class despite USD 30 million net worth

Billie Eilish's decision to opt for economy class travel, despite her fame, has garnered praise from her fans. A TikTok video capturing the moment a fan spotted Eilish's distinctive blue-star-adorned hat a few rows ahead on a Brussels Airlines flight has gone viral. The hat matched the one she sported in an Instagram post while seated on a plane. The video's caption, "Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still can’t believe wtf just happened)," got lots of surprised and impressed comments from fans who didn't expect her to be in economy class.

Is this Billie Eilish’s way of being environmentally conscious?

Fans shared their thoughts, with some expressing surprise that Eilish chose not to travel on a private jet despite having the means to do so, I mean, she does have a net worth of a whopping $30 Million. Others appreciated her environmentally conscious approach, noting that she flies commercially to reduce her carbon footprint.

Eilish's commitment to environmental causes is well-known, and she's set to host the climate action event OVERHEATED in London on August 30. The event will feature climate activists, musicians, and other influential voices, focusing on discussions, community building, and resources for addressing the climate crisis.

Eilish's involvement in environmental issues aligns with her upcoming event, OVERHEATED, which will see her moderating panels and engaging with guests alongside BBC's Abbie McCarthy. The event features notable figures like Earthrise CEO Alice Eady, fashion entrepreneur Samata Pattinson, and climate activists Dominique Palmer and Tori Tsui. The event's agenda includes roller skating and plant-based food offerings from Neat Burger.

What are Billie Eilish’s plans ahead?

On the musical front, Eilish is set to headline the Reading & Leeds festival, taking the stage at Leeds on August 25 and Reading on August 27. Notably, Eilish achieved her second UK Number One single with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. This marked a record-breaking week for female solo artists. Eilish's previous chart-topper was the 2020 James Bond theme No Time To Die.

Eilish's choice to fly economy class amidst her fame has resonated with fans, reflecting her down-to-earth approach and concern for the environment. As she balances her music career with her commitment to climate activism, her impact continues to be felt on multiple fronts.