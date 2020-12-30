Billie Eilish LOSES 100K followers in minutes after posting an NSFW photo on Instagram

Billie Eilish recently lost a massive number of followers after she posted and an artsy photograph of women’s breasts.

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish just lost over 100,000 followers in a matter of minutes for sharing an NSFW photo! It all began when the pop singer who recently participated in the viral Instagram trend of showing photos of certain moments asked by fans, and when one fan asked to see Billie’s lock screen, she shared it, not knowing it would deduct such a large amount of followers from her account.

The photo on Billie’s lock screen featured a woman showing her entire nude body, the matter escalated when a fan asked the singer to share a work of art by her which she is proud of, and in return, Billie again shared a personal drawing she drew which featured women’s breasts. She wrote alongside the photo, “lol I love boobs.”

An eagle-eyed fan then took to Twitter and stated noticing that from 73 million followers the My Future singer had stooped to a mere 72.9 million followers on her Instagram after posted the drawing photo. Currently, Billie’s fan following on IG stands firm at 72.9 million. Billie recently even reacted to the fan’s tweet about the decreased follower count and reposted it! She was also perfectly nonchalant about the situation, later sharing the IG post to her Stories and writing in response to the claim of 100K lost followers, “LMFAOOO” and “Y'all babies SMH.”

If you didn’t know, this is not Billie’s first brush making headlines over her personal choices. In the past, the pop icon has repeatedly had to defend her choices of wearing baggy clothes to award shows.

