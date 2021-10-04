Billie Eilish to make history as the YOUNGEST solo headliner at Glastonbury Festival in 2022

Billie Eilish continues to make history wherever she goes. From Grammy Awards to Billboard chart, Eilish is taking the world by a storm with her music and now she adds another feather in her cap. It has been confirmed that the singer will take to the stage at UK's iconic Glastonbury Festival as a solo headliner in 2022. What's amazing is that Eilish at 19, will become the youngest artist to headline ever at the event.

The news was confirmed through the Glastonbury Festival Instagram handle which shared the major update. The announcement read, "We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance."

It will be an iconic performance as the music festival returns after halting for nearly two summers amid the pandemic. Eilish will also be the event's first female headliner since 2016 when Adele had taken to the stage.

Also sharing her excitement about Eilish being the solo headliner for the event, the festival's organiser Emily Eavis wrote on Instagram, "We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year's Glastonbury Festival. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!"

Eilish recently performed at the Austin City Limits stage in Texas where she also voiced her support for abortion rights and condemned the new Texas abortion law. The singer sent a message of "bans off our bodies" while performing on stage.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish wanted to cancel her act at Texas Music Festival in protest against the state's new Abortion Law