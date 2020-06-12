Billie Eilish mocks New York Police Department as they claim of being shamed after George Floyd's death

Billie Eilish trolls New York Police Departement for claiming of being shamed in wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Billie Eilish didn't think twice before trolling the New York Police Department after its commissioner claimed that they were being shamed after George Floyd's death. Mocking the police department, Billie Eilish posted a mashup video done by writer and civil rights activist Shaun King, on her Instagram story showing incidences of police brutality that has occurred over the past couple of weeks, contrary to what Commissioner Dermot Shea was trying to explain.

"LMAOOO goo goo ga ga cops feeling hurty," Billie Eilish wrote over the video. The Grammy winner has been very vocal about her stance in the matter of George Floyd's death. Billie Eilish has been joining the protests for the Black Lives Matter movement that started after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. George Floyd was arrested by four policemen on May 25 and a video of one of them kneeling down on his neck went viral on the internet which led to protests raging across the US.

Billie Eilish recently also spoke about not feeling desired. In an interview with GQ, she admitted, "Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody."

