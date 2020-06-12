  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Billie Eilish mocks New York Police Department as they claim of being shamed after George Floyd's death

Billie Eilish trolls New York Police Departement for claiming of being shamed in wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.
8833 reads Mumbai
Billie Eilish mocks New York Police Department as they claim of being shamed after George Floyd's deathBillie Eilish mocks New York Police Department as they claim of being shamed after George Floyd's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Billie Eilish didn't think twice before trolling the New York Police Department after its commissioner claimed that they were being shamed after George Floyd's death. Mocking the police department, Billie Eilish posted a mashup video done by writer and civil rights activist Shaun King, on her Instagram story showing incidences of police brutality that has occurred over the past couple of weeks, contrary to what Commissioner Dermot Shea was trying to explain.

"LMAOOO goo goo ga ga cops feeling hurty," Billie Eilish wrote over the video. The Grammy winner has been very vocal about her stance in the matter of George Floyd's death. Billie Eilish has been joining the protests for the Black Lives Matter movement that started after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. George Floyd was arrested by four policemen on May 25 and a video of one of them kneeling down on his neck went viral on the internet which led to protests raging across the US.

Billie Eilish recently also spoke about not feeling desired. In an interview with GQ, she admitted, "Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody."

Also Read: Billie Eilish REVEALS her body image issues are the result of not feeling ‘physically desired by somebody’ 

Credits :InstagramGetty Images

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement