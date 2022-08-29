Why didn't Billie Eilish attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards?

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, often known as Billie Eilish, is a famous American singer, and songwriter. It was a bummer to know that she isn't attending the 2022 MTV VMAs, despite being one of the most nominated artists at the VMAs. She was nominated in various categories including Song of the Year, Best Pop Video, Album of the Year, and Best Longform Video. But why did she skip the 2022 MTV VMAs? Before you scratch your head with confusion to know what could be the reason why Billie Eilish couldn't attend such an important award show, let us tell you that she has a legit reason to do so!

Billie Eilish is currently very busy on her world tour, "Happier Than Ever." She had shows both before and after MTV VMAs and played in Thailand on 26th August, two days before MTV VMAs 2022. As her last show took place on 26th August at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, and the VMAs were at the Prudential Center in Newark on 28th August, it would have taken her about 13 hours to reach New Jersey from Tokyo. So, it makes sense why she couldn't make it to the awards show, despite being nominated for so many awards.

Billie Eilish is also set to tour both New Zealand and Australia, starting September 8.

In a recent interview, she said that feels more grounded now and said that it took her a while to stay grounded amidst stardom.

We hope Billie Eilish enjoys her tour and keeps rocking the world with her music.

Also Read: Here's everything you need to know about the BTS concert in Busan