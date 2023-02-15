Billie Eilish opened up about ‘feeling very hated and disliked’ in new interview with Lana Del Rey; DEETS here

In an exclusive interview with Interview Magazine, Billie Eilish talks about navigating through online hate with Lana Del Rey. Eilish explained that in the world of social media, she is regularly exposed to trolls and online comments along with posts that keep picking her apart. She recalled watching a TikTok video calling her a horrible person with ‘millions of likes’.

Billie Eilish on online hate

While talking to Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish talks about scrolling through TikTok to watch some funny videos. However, Billie came across a video that described her as a horrible person while the comment section was filled with people spewing hate at her. The Ocean Eyes singer felt 'very hated and disliked’ after watching such videos. These comments do not ever let a single thing go and you cannot make a single mistake ever according to them. Billie Eilish said that the people decide who you are and it doesn't matter what you do to redeem yourself.

Lana Del Rey responded that she finds it difficult to fathom the hate that Billie Eilish receives as she is so ‘nice’. Rey further mused that she had never read anything crazy about Billie Eilish unless it is about dating because that’s when things get crazy.

Eilish says that she finds herself thinking that everybody hates her when she knows it is a tiny silver of reality.