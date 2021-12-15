Billie Eilish opens up about being exposed to porn at a young age; Says it 'destroyed' her brain

Billie Eilish has opened up about the devastating effect that exposure to porn at an early age had on her. The 19-year-old singer in an interview with Howard Stern said that she considers porn to be a "disgrace" and after watching it at 11, felt that it "destroyed" her brain. The singer also admitted that she suffered nightmares due to it.

Eilish while speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM maintained that watching porn at a young age can affect one's sexual experiences. The singer also criticised how pornography depicts women's bodies. Speaking about the same, she said, "I didn't understand why that was a bad thing - I thought it was how you learned how to have sex. I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad."

The singer also opened up about her own sexual experiences and reflected on how they were affected because of her watching porn. The singer revealed that it was a problem how porn skewered the understanding of consent and other key elements of an intimate relationship. The singer further also admitted to having suffered nightmares because some of the content she watched was so violent and abusive.

Although this is not the first time that the singer has addressed this issue. Eilish in one of her songs also croons about being home alone and distracting herself with pornography in a song titled Male Fantasy.

