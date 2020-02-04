Billie Eilish opens up about the dark side of fame; says she knows why pop stars get caught in scandals

The 18 year old Bad Guy singer says that she grew up watching great pop stars who later get caught in the eye of the storm.

The singing sensation Billie Eilish spoke to Vogue for an interview where the Grammys 2020 winner talks about living a pop star's life and understanding why the previous singers got caught in scandals. The 18 year old Bad Guy singer says that she grew up watching great pop stars who later get caught in the eye of the storm. She says the stars had a great life, they had it all and still they get caught in chaos. The singer who won all four categories at the recently concluded Grammys 2020, said that she is trying her best to understand the actions and statements made by the pop star's she used to listen while growing up.

All The Good Girls Go To Hell singer, Billie Eilish admits that some of the scandal were such that she never understood what triggered them. Now, with all the fame and fan following, the When the Party Is Over singer states that she has now started to realize the changes that take place in one's life post getting all the fame. The Lovely singer candidly talks about the low point in life. The Copycat singer Billie Eilish adds that she was nervous about being stereotyped as a young artist who makes it big in the music industry.

She further reveals that she felt very low in life while on a tour in Europe. The Listen Before I Go singer, Billie Eilish says at one point during the Europe tour she felt she will have a breakdown and might shave off her head.

(ALSO READ: Billie Eilish calls out YouTuber for impersonating her: Please stop, you make me look bad)

Read More