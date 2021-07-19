Billie Eilish OPENS UP about resurfaced video of her using racial slur; Says she’s 'ashamed' of past comments

Billie Eilish has recently shared her take on growing up in the age of the internet, where every past mistake stays forever.

Billie Eilish has recently opened up about growing up amid public scrutiny and how difficult it has been for her to escape from her past that she doesn’t agree with anymore, much so because she has evolved as a person. In an interview with Vogue Australia, the Bad Guy singer, 19, has reflected on her mistakes that repeatedly dwell on the internet.

"It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]," she opened up to the magazine. "The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?”, she said, adding that the internet trollers should know that just like they are embarrassed by their past, celebrities are too. The singer has revealed that she doesn't agree with “so many things” she has said as a teenager.

According to Billie, a past interview makes her cringe. "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing," Billie said. She also added that the “weirdest thing” is how the internet holds back every little thing, and nothing really really goes away. “Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly”, the singer admitted.

"When you're a f--king teenager, you don't really know yourself, so you're trying to figure yourself out," she said. "That was the hardest thing for me: I didn't actually know how I really felt. So I just came up with this facade that I stuck to”, she told Vogue Australia.

Earlier last month, Billie had apologized after a video of hers that resurfaced showed her singing along to Tyler, the Creator's tune "Fish," which also included an anti-Asian slur. The singer was later accused of imitating the Asian accent.

At that time, she had shared an Instagram story opening up to her fans about the mistake. “i love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this...and this is something that i WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that I am not," she began.

"There's a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn't know was a derogatory term and used against members of the asian community," she continued. "i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word”, the singer admitted.

She also said that nobody in her family or close circle has ever used the term, and she is sorry for her “hurtful” mannerism. Billie had also addressed the other accusation of her using an Asian accent. The singer said she was “speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice”, the way she speaks to her friends, pets, and family members.

The singer had admitted to being really ignorant at that point and has apologized for hurting sentiments. She had concluded with, “I hear you and I love you.”

