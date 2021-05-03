Billie Eilish opens up on body positivity, debuts hip tattoo in bold 'classic pin up' photoshoot

In a new stunning Vogue photoshoot, Billie Eilish completely transformed herself as she graced the magazine's cover in a 'classic and bold pin up' look.

Billie Eilish debuted her original blonde hair last month and sent social media into a frenzy as she bid goodbye to her green and black hair. In a new stunning photoshoot for Vogue, the 19-year-old Grammy award winning artist completely transformed herself as she graced the magazine's cover in a 'classic and bold pin up' look. On the cover, Billie, who usually sticks to luxury athleisure and tracksuits even on the red carpet, sported a stunning corset, latex gloves and lingerie.

Speaking about stepping out of her comfort zone, Billie said, "I’ve literally never done anything in this realm at all. You know, besides when I’m alone and shit." In a series of drop dead gorgeous shots with her blonde hair perfectly styled, Billie Eilish also opened up on body positivity and revealed a glimpse of her massive tattoo on her right hip.

“Why would you wear a corest? My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” the singer said. Adding, "Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

The 'Bad Guy' singer also stressed on the need to follow one's instincts. Revealing her new mantra, Billie said, "It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*** it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

