Billie Eilish opens up on feeling 'conflicted' about sharing 'intimate details' of her life on social media

Billie Eilish has recently opened up on her complicated relationship with social media and how she tackles it. The singer, 19, has noted that at times she feels ‘conflicted’ on whether to share certain ‘intimate details’ about her life online or not. However, the Bad Guy singer has also weighed in on why she feels a sense of ‘responsibility’ to share her life online.

In a candid chat with British rapper Stormzy for i-D, via ET Canada, Eilish shared her take on the topic. She explained that she doesn’t always want the world to know ‘intimate details’ about her or her life. “I don’t really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time, I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they’ve ever experienced the same things I have,” the Happier Than Ever singer noted.

Eilish explained how conflicting it is to be an online personality because sometimes she doesn’t want to talk about certain things. Stating it as a ‘tough responsibility,’ the Grammy winner said that she doesn’t owe anyone anything, and the responsibility is also not hers. Eilish said that she is ‘still figuring it out.’

Speaking of her social media personality as she seems to be everywhere, Eilish noted that she can’t avoid herself. “I’m everywhere. I feel sorry for the people who hate me because they can’t avoid me either,” she said. Making it absolutely clear that her main goal is to ‘make music,’ Eilish mentioned that she doesn’t want to know about herself who don’t know her personally and would rather only concentrate on creating songs.

