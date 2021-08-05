Billie Eilish OPENS UP on having stalkers; Says 'I really am flipped out when I’m alone'

Billie Eilish has recently opened up about living with the constant threat of being stalked. In a conversation with The Irish Times, via ET Canada, the Happier Than Ever Singer has revealed that sometimes fans take things way too far which affects her normal life. The singer, 19, said that she doesn’t like ‘to be alone’ because she has ‘a lot of stalkers.’

“I really don’t like to be alone,” she said. Speaking of having ‘anonymity’ and ‘autonomy’ in her life, the singer explained that being alone flips her out. “I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers,” she added. While continuing to express concerns over being stalked, Eilish said that she has people who ‘want to do bad things’ to her, which makes her freak out about being in the ‘dark’ or about what is underneath her ‘beds and couches.’

Calling them ‘irrational fears’, the singer said that the reason she still lives with her parents a lot is for her comfort. “So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting,” she said.

Eilish has also revealed that she is very close to her father, referring to the two of them as the ‘same person.’ “Our personalities are just very similar, and we have similar body language, and also the way we talk to people and listen to people. My dad also has tics, and I have Tourette’s, more severe than he does,” the Bad Guy singer said.

