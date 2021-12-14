Billie Eilish OPENS UP on horrific Covid 19 experience, says 'If I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died’

Billie Eilish is still here to tell a story of her breakthrough case of COVID-19 this summer, and she believes she "would have died" if it hadn't been for the vaccination. When she appeared on the Dec. 13 edition of The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, the almost 20-year-old pop diva still had a bit of a cough, revealing she got a breakthrough case of COVID-19 back in August. It happened after she had already had all of her vaccinations.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for two months almost,” she explained to Stern as per Entertainment Tonight. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f—ing horrible.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer praised the “f—ing amazing” COVID-19 vaccine for not only saving her life, but for also “[saving] Finneas from getting it, it saved my parents from getting it, saved my friends from getting it.” But, when asked why she's still coughing after her Saturday Night Live appearance on December 11, when she served as both host and musical guest, Eilish pointed a finger at the show's veteran producer, Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing,” she whispered to Stern. She added that “Saturday was … one of the best days of my life. It was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous.”

