Billie Eilish OPENS UP on restrictive Texas abortion bill: 'I really wish men cared more'

Billie Eilish is the most recent star to come out against Texas' abortion ban. The musician went to Instagram to publish posts condemning the Texas government's recent passage of legislation that would outlaw abortion beyond six weeks. The 19-year-old wrote in a September 3 post “I really wish men cared more. I’m so f**king tired.”

Eilish further added: “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.” However, Senate Bill 8 bans abortion of a fetus once the cardiac activity is discovered, which is usually about six weeks before most women even realize they are pregnant. It provides no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and it allows people to sue abortion providers or anyone else engaged in the abortion process. According to the New York Times, the US Supreme Court declined to stop the law before it was enacted last Wednesday (September 1), making Texas the most restricted US state in terms of access to abortion services.

Meanwhile, Billie also shared a picture with the caption, "If you and your 'homies' or 'bros' aren't talking about Texas' abortion laws, chances are you're part of the problem."

Eilish is one of several artists who have criticized the decision, with Yungblud going to social media to express his displeasure, writing, “The right to your body is yours and yours alone. It makes me sick and it makes me really disgusted that people sit there and they take away that choice and they take away that right.” Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff and Lucy Dacus have both said that the proceeds of their forthcoming Texas concerts would be donated to abortion charities, while Maggie Rogers, St. Vincent, Pink, Billy Bragg, and others have all spoken out against the law.

ALSO READ:Billie Eilish 'feels like crying' after releasing Happier Than Ever album: I grew so much in the process