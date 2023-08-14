Billie Eilish opens up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford; calls him 'my homie forever'

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend broke up all the way back in May, according to a statement by the artist's rep. Since then the singer has been radio silent about her ex, their relationship, and if the two are still in touch. You Should See Me In A Crown singer recently unveiled to her Instagram followers and fans exactly what has been up between the two stars since their split. Here's what happened.

Billie Eilish opens up about her split from ex-boyfriend

According to People Magazine, a rep confirmed that the couple had parted ways after dating for less than a year. Reportedly they split "amicably and remain good friends." Now, Eilish is opening up in more detail about their current relationship status. In a fan Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the 21-year-old was inquired if she was currently dating someone. Her response was a resounding "NO SIRRRRR," with smiley emojis accompanying the answer. Following her responses to various fan inquiries, the singer addressed a fan's question about Rutherford, she clarified, "Very very good friends only," and included, "My homie forever."

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's relationship timeline

Jesse Rutherford, the frontman of The Neighbourhood and The Swarm actor was last seen at Coachella in April. Rumors about their relationship first started in October 2022 when TMZ released photos of their dinner outing in West Hollywood. The couple became more public when they shared an Instagram post as a couple dressed for Halloween, with Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford as an elderly man. They made their first prominent public appearance together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in November, donning nigh suits. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish expressed her happiness about dating Rutherford, playfully calling him the "hottest f**ing f*er alive" and jokingly applauding herself for it.

The duo also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March and celebrated Easter together in April. However, in May, Eilish's spokesperson confirmed their mutual breakup, stating, "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends." The statement emphasized that all cheating rumors were false and that both are currently single.

